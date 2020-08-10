Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Class 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

KSEEB SSLC Result 2020: Class 10 result will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Representational image/ file KSEEB SSLC Result 2020: Class 10 result will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020: Around 8.48 lakh students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams this year will get their result today. The result will be announced at 3 pm, and students can check results from the website- kseeb.kar.nic.in from 3:45 pm onwards.

Though the result was usually announced by April, but this year, it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam scheduled to be held from March 29 was postponed, and conducted from June 25 to July 3, with strict social distancing guidelines.

As per reports, transport arrangements were made for students hailing from the rural areas and neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra. Students from the containment zones were not allowed to appear for the exam.

Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2020: When and where to check

All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Candidates can also register themselves here at indianexpress.com to get the results or any updates regarding it on their mobile phone and email.

A student needs to secure at least grade C or 35 per cent in each subject to clear the exams.

The state had recorded a passing percentage of 73.70 in the previous year, with Udupi emerging as the best performing district. Girls had outperformed the boys, recording a passing percentage of 79.59 as compared to boys’ 68.46 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 35,118 students had acquired A+ grade.

