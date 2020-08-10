scorecardresearch
Monday, August 10, 2020
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today, check these websites

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2020 at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, kar.nic.in, manabadi.com LIVE Updates: The result will be announced at 3 pm, and students can check results from the website- kseeb.kar.nic.in from 3:45 pm onward as the link will go active then

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2020 11:14:38 am
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2020 Karnataka SSLC 10th result LIVE: Students can check result at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC results on Monday, August 10. The result will be announced at 3 pm, and students can check it from the website – kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in from 3:45 pm onward as the link will go active then.

Around 8.48 lakh students had registered to appear for the SSLC exams scheduled to be held from March 29 but the exams were later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were later conducted in June maintaining the Covid-19 guidelines.

A student needs to secure at least grade C or 35 per cent in each subject to clear the exams. To check results, one has to visit the websites mentioned above. Click on direct link for SSLC Results 2020. Enter your registration number, roll number. Verify the details and click on submit. Your SSLC result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: kseeb.kar.nic.in, check class 10th result at these websites 

11:14 (IST)10 Aug 2020
Hello and welcome!

Around 8.48 lakh students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams this year will get their result today. The result will be announced at 3 pm, and students can check results from the website- kseeb.kar.nic.in from 3:45 pm onwards

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: The state had recorded a passing percentage of 73.70 in the previous year, with Udupi emerging as the best performing district. Girls had outperformed the boys, recording a passing percentage of 79.59 as compared to boys’ 68.46 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 35,118 students had acquired A+ grade the result.

