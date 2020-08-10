Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today, check these websites

Karnataka SSLC 10th result LIVE: Students can check result at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Karnataka SSLC 10th result LIVE: Students can check result at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC results on Monday, August 10. The result will be announced at 3 pm, and students can check it from the website – kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in from 3:45 pm onward as the link will go active then.

Around 8.48 lakh students had registered to appear for the SSLC exams scheduled to be held from March 29 but the exams were later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were later conducted in June maintaining the Covid-19 guidelines.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live: Check update

A student needs to secure at least grade C or 35 per cent in each subject to clear the exams. To check results, one has to visit the websites mentioned above. Click on direct link for SSLC Results 2020. Enter your registration number, roll number. Verify the details and click on submit. Your SSLC result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.