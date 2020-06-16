Karnataka KSEEB SSLC admit cards released, exams from June 25

KSEEB Karantaka SSLC 2020 admit card released at kseeb.kar.nic.in KSEEB Karantaka SSLC 2020 admit card released at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC admit card: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the SSLC exams scheduled to be held from June 25 onwards. Students can download their Karnataka SSLC admit card from the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Students from the containment zone, however, will not have to appear for the SSLC exams. The state education minister S Suresh Kumar had said earlier that students from these areas will be treated as fresh candidates and will be allowed to attend the exams later.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit KSEEB Website – kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2. Log in with your School login credentials

Step 3: Click on “Admission Ticket for APRIL 2020 Exam”

Step 4: Download the hall ticket and take a print out

It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall for identification and verification purposes, as per rules.

Over 8.48 lakh candidates were registered to appear for SSLC examinations this year. To get the latest updates related to the board exams, students can register with indianexpress.com by filling in the form below –

Exams will be held amid strict hygiene norms and wearing masks will be mandatory. Students will also have to undergo thermal checks before appearing for the exams. During the exam, candidates will be made to sit farther apart to ensure social distancing. To ensure this, the KSEEB has set-up exam centres in 43,720 rooms in 2,879 buildings across the state. Check the entire Karantaka SSLC time table here.

