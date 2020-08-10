Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check marks, download mark sheet online

KSEEB Karantaka SSLC result 2020: Check at karresults.nic.in (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representational) KSEEB Karantaka SSLC result 2020: Check at karresults.nic.in (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representational)

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the result of class 10 or SSLC board exam today. Over 8 lakh students will be able to get their results today at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The result will be declared by 3 pm and the link to check result will be activated at 3:45 pm, as per the official information.

LIVE UPDATES | Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020

Karnataka is among the few boards which have announced the result based on all the exams. For most of the bords, the exams were cancelled but KSEEB opted to conduct exams amid the pandemic. The state government claims to have held the exams amid strict norms to ensure the health and safety of students.

Today, students will be getting their final results. To have the result updates received over email, students can register in the box below. To avail of the facility, they will have to fill the box and register.

In 2019, as many as 1626 schools have secured 100 percentage results and 46 schools have secured zero percentage results. As many as 73.7 per cent students had passed the Karnataka SSLC exam 2019. This was a slight increase of 1.77 per cent from 2018. Going by the Karnataka class 12 and other board exams, the pass percentage is expected to rise this year.

