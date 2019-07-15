Toggle Menu
Karnataka KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: Last date for registration process extended, how to applyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/karnataka-kseeb-puc-admissions-2019-last-date-for-registration-process-extended-how-to-apply-kseeb-kar-nic-in-karresults-nic-in-5830970/

Karnataka KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: Last date for registration process extended, how to apply

KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: The candidates can apply through the official website of PUE, pue.kar.nic.in. The online application process will be closed on July 20, 2019

Karnataka PUC admission, Karnataka PUC admissions, KSEEB PUC admissions, KSEEB PUC admissions 2019, KSEEB pre university admission, KSEEB pre university admissions, KSEEB admission
KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: The online application process will be closed on July 20. Representational Image/ File 

Karnataka KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: Department of Pre University Education (PUE) has issued a circular for extending the date for the pre-university (PUC) admission till July 20, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website of PUE, pue.kar.nic.in.

The candidates can pay the admission fee with fine till August 6.

The results of Karnataka supplementary examinations was declared on July 4, 2019. The students who clear the examinations successfully can apply for the PUC admissions.

The supplementary exams were held from June 11, 2019 to June 20, 2019.

Karnataka KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PUC admission link’

Step 3: Enter the required details- marksheets, passport size pictures

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the results of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) exams were declared on April 15, 2019. The overall pass percentage improved this year, with 61.73 per cent students passing the examination successfully. Students from rural schools secured a pass percentage of 62.88% while students from urban schools secured a pass percentage of 61.38 per cent.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Thane court asks college to refund fee of student who cancelled admission
2 DU admissions 2019: First merit list for postgraduate admissions tomorrow
3 No proposal to recognise one-year Master’s degree from foreign countries: HRD Ministry