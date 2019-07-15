Karnataka KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: Last date for registration process extended, how to apply

Karnataka KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: Department of Pre University Education (PUE) has issued a circular for extending the date for the pre-university (PUC) admission till July 20, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website of PUE, pue.kar.nic.in.

The candidates can pay the admission fee with fine till August 6.

The results of Karnataka supplementary examinations was declared on July 4, 2019. The students who clear the examinations successfully can apply for the PUC admissions.

The supplementary exams were held from June 11, 2019 to June 20, 2019.

Karnataka KSEEB PUC admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PUC admission link’

Step 3: Enter the required details- marksheets, passport size pictures

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the results of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) exams were declared on April 15, 2019. The overall pass percentage improved this year, with 61.73 per cent students passing the examination successfully. Students from rural schools secured a pass percentage of 62.88% while students from urban schools secured a pass percentage of 61.38 per cent.