Karnataka KMAT result 2020 released, here’s how to download rank card

Download KMAT score card at kmatindia.com. Representational image/ file

KMAT result 2020: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate College’s Association has released the result for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2020). The candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results on the website- kmatindia.com. The exam was held on October 29 in online proctored mode due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA programmes. The KMAT score is accepted in more than 189 B-schools located across Karnataka.

Read | Top B-school in India

Karnataka KMAT result 2020: Steps to download rank card

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatindia.com

Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘KMAT 2020- Result (29-10-2020)’

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Rank card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam contains 120 multiple choice questions divided into three sections – verbal ability and reading comprehension, logical and abstract reasoning, and quantitative ability. Each section will have 40 questions for one mark each.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd