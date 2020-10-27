Karnataka KMAT admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

Download KMAT hall ticket at kmatindia.com. Representational image/ file

Karnataka KMAT admit card 2020: The Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges’ Association has released the admit card for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) at its official website, kmatindia.com. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 29.

Due to COVID-19, the exam will be held in online mode this year. Earlier, the exam used to be held in paper-pen based mode. The exam will run only on webcam and microphone enabled desktop or laptop. Candidates will not be allowed to use mobile phone or tablet devices. If a candidate takes the test on mobile phones, it will be invalid, as per the official notice.

Karnataka KMAT admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘download admit card here’ link in the blue box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM, MCA programmes. The KMAT score is accepted in more than 189 B-schools located across Karnataka.

The exam will contain 120 multiple choice questions divided into three sections – verbal ability and reading comprehension, logical and abstract reasoning, and quantitative ability. Each section will have 40 questions for one mark each.

