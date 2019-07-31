Karnataka KMAT admit card 2019 released: How to download

Karnataka KMAT admit card 2019: The Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges’ Association has released the admit card for the Karnataka Management aptitude test (KMAT) 2019 at its official website, kmatindia.com. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 4 (Sunday).

KMAT is an entrance exam for admission to over 169 B-schools in Karnataka for admission to MBA, MCA and PGDM courses. The exam will be conducted at 10 cities across India.

Karnataka KMAT admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘download admit card here’ link in the blue box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The exam will be conducted on a paper-pen based mode. It will have 120 multiple choice questions divided into three sections – verbal ability and reading comprehension, logical and abstract reasoning, and quantitative ability. Each section will have 40 questions for one mark each.