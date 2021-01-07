Karnataka KEA UGCET 2020: Govt to conduct final vacancy round

KEA UGCET counselling 2020: The Karnataka government has decided to conduct the final vacancy round for the seats which are not reported after the second extended round of seat allotment, as AICTE has extended the last date for admission to professional courses upto January 15. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon release the schedule for the vacancy round on the website- kea.kar.nic.in along with the eligibility criteria.

KEA has also provided a provision to candidates to cancel/ surrender a seat allotted in the second extended round. According to KEA, “Those second extended round seat allotted candidates can cancel the seat by paying Rs.5,000/- (Five Thousand only) in the form of demand draft as penalty between January 6 to 8 before 5:30 pm.”

Further, the candidates who want to surrender seat after the final vacancy round can do so by paying five times fees as penalty amount along with the first year fees, the notification mentioned. The candidates are advised to check the KEA website- kea.kar.nic.in for more details regarding cancellation procedure.

In KCET, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.