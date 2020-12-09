Karnataka KEA releases schedule for round 2 CET seat allotment

KCET round 2 counselling schedule available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Representational image/ file

KCET round 2 seat allotment schedule 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the round 2 seat allotment of the common entrance test (KCET 2020). The KEA is providing a final chance to upload the documents from December 9 to 11. “Final chance is given to upload the required documents which are essential to get the eligibility of CET to the candidates who are not holding the verification slip for UGCET 2020 and to those who have not uploaded any documents till now,” the official notification mentioned.

Also, for the 2nd pre university (PUC) supplementary exam students, the marks will be obtained directly from the PUE board, while the other board students, CBSE, CISCE, other supplementary students need to submit the marks along with admission ticket before December 10, KEA notification mentioned.

As per the schedule released, the second CET seat allotment result will be released on December 16. The candidates need to submit the fees by December 18, while the last date for reporting to the colleges is December 19. Earlier, the round 1 seat allotment result was released on December 3.

In KCET 2020, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.

