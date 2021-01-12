Karnataka KEA PGCET round 2 allotment result released, here’s how to check

KEA PGCET round 2 allotment result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the result of the postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET) round two seat allotment. The candidates can check the allotment result through the website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The allotment details are available through candidate login. Students will have to accept and freeze their options for counselling. Finally selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the postgraduate engineering college.

KEA PGCET round 2 allotment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step 2: Click on the ’round 2 allotment result’ link

Step 3: Enter your user id and password

Step 4: Allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

In KCET 2020, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.