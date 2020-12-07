Karnataka KEA PGCET result 2020 released, check direct link

Karnataka KEA PGCET result available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in. File

Karnataka KEA PGCET result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the result for the postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET) 2020. The candidates can check the result through the websites- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in.

According to KEA, the counselling schedule will be released in due course of time. “Schedule for verification of documents will be hosted in due course on the KEA Website. Original documents to be produced for verification are detailed in PGCET-2020 Information Bulletin. Candidates are hereby informed to arrange their original documents as per their eligibility. If any candidate fails to produce the required original documents during document verification, then such candidates will not get eligibility for admission to M.E. / M. Tech / M. Arch, MBA, MCA courses for the year 2020,” the official statement mentioned. The PGCET exams were earlier held on October 13 and 14.

KEA PGCET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PGCET 2020’ result link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The DCET result was earlier released at kea.kar.nic.in. There are about 700 government/ private institutions in the state.

