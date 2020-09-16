Karnataka KEA extends application deadline for DCET, PGCET, changes exam dates

Karnataka KEA PGCET, DCET applications open at kea.kar.nic.in (Representational image)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the application deadlines for the diploma common entrance test (DCET) and postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET). Candidates seeking admission to the second year or third-semester engineering courses under the lateral entry scheme can apply till September 21, 5:30 pm while the fee payment is allowed till September 22. Similarly, candidates applying for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch courses can also apply till September 21, 5 pm.

KEA in an official notice said that this is the “final chance” and no extensions of dates will be given thereafter. Candidates can apply at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The extension was given “due to the present COVID-l9 situation in the state”. Further to avoid a clash of the exams dates with any other entrance test, the dates of both the exams have also been changed.

Now, DCET 2020 will be held in on October 14 and the PGCET will be held on October 13 and 14. In the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm candidates will appear for 180 marks test in the respective subjects. From 3 pm to 4 pm a 50 marks exam will be held for Horanadu and Hadinadu Kannadiga candidates as a 50 marks Kannada test.

On the same date from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, PGCET exam for admission to ME, MTech, MArch courses offered by the department of postgraduate studies and research in mathematics and computer science, Kuvempu University and Department of studies in computer science, University of Mysore will be held. In the 2:30 om to 4:30 pm shift the exam will be for courses offered by VTU, UVCE, UBDTCE. On October 14, MCA entrance exam will be held in the first shift and MBA in the second shift, as per the official notice.

