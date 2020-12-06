Karnataka KEA DCET result 2020 released, here’s how to check

KEA DCET result 2020 available at kea.kar.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Karnataka KEA DCET result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the results for the diploma common entrance test (DCET) exam. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates who were successful have to appear for document verification for admission to engineering courses. “For verification of documents candidates have to appear in any one of the helpline centre- Bangalore, Mysore, Ballary, Belagaum, Kalburgi, Shivamogaa, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Davanagere as per the schedule. Candidates have to wear mask compulsory and attend the document verification by maintaining social distance.” The detail schedule for document verification, including first round seat allotment are available on the website- kea.kar.nic.in, candidates are advised to check it.

KEA DCET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the page, select the ‘DCET 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page from where you have to select the relevant result link

Step 4: Another page will open where you will have to enter your DCET number

Step 5: Result will be displayed when you click on ‘submit’ or press ‘enter’

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The DCET 2020 was conducted on October 14. There are about 700 government/ private institutions in the state.

