Karnataka KEA UGCET 2021: Application deadline extended, correction window to open on July 20 

Karnataka UGCET 2021 will be conducted To offer admission to UG courses in different streams such as Agriculture, Architecture, Pharmacy and Veterinary Science. File.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the application deadline for the UGCET 2021. The students who have not registered to appear for KCET 2021 can apply online by July 20 and pay the fees by 6 pm on July 20. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka UGCET 2021 will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30.

For UGCET, the correction window will be opened at 6:30 pm on July 20. Candidates will be able to make corrections till 6 pm on July 23. Karnataka UGCET scores will be used for enrolling the candidates into several undergraduate courses in files such as Architecture, Engineering/Technology, Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Pharma.

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) will release the results for II PU on the website — karresults.nic.in from 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Steps to register for UGCET 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on the “UGCET 2021 application form” link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process. Upon successful registration, login credentials will be shared on email ID.

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill the UGCET application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents and signatures

Step 5: Make the payment and submit your form

Read | Karnataka CET to not be a criterion for BSc course admissions 2021

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan had earlier said that the idea to make Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) performance as the criteria for admission to the Bachelor of Science (BSc) course has been dropped for this year.