Karnataka KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2020 released, here’s how to check

KCET seat allotment result available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Representational image/ file

KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the round 2 seat allotment result of common entrance test (KCET). The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result will be accessible using the CET registration number.

The detailed notification on how to exercise choices will be released soon. The round 1 seat allotment result was earlier released on December 3, and candidates were given four choices to exercise form.

KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ’round 1 allotment result’ link

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password

Step 4: Allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

In KCET 2020, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd