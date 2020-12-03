Karnataka KCET round 1 seat allotment result 2020 released, check direct link

KCET seat allotment result available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET round 1 seat allotment result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the round 1 seat allotment result of common entrance test (KCET). The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result will be accessible using the CET number.

The allotment details are available through candidate login. The students will have to accept and freeze their options for counselling till December 5. Finally selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the undergraduate engineering college. Selected candidates can pay the counselling fee from December 4 to 6.

KCET seat allotment result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ’round 1 allotment result’ link

Step 3: Enter your user id and password

Step 4: Allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

In KCET 2020, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.

