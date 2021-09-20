KCET 2021 Result at kea.kar.nic LIVE Updates: When and where to check

Karnataka KCET Result 2021 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 today i.e September 20 at around 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

“The results of KCET-2021 will be announced on Monday (Sept 20, 2021) by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at 2.30 pm,” a statement from the minister’s office read. The results are expected to be available on KEA’s official portal (kea.kar.nic.in) by at least 3 pm on Monday, an official said.

This year, a total of 2,01,834 candidates had registered for KCET-2021, which was held on August 28 and 29. Of the total, 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) candidates had appeared for biology, and 1,89,522 (93.90 per cent) for mathematics. The attendance for physics and chemistry tests, as noted by KEA, was 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.88 per cent), respectively.

KCET 2021 was held at 86 centres located in the city of Bengaluru and 444 centres outside Bengaluru. The Kannada language test For Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates was held at six locations — Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangalore, and Bangalore, for which 1682 candidates had registered.