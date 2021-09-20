scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
KCET 2021 Result at kea.kar.nic LIVE Updates: When and where to check

KCET Results 2021, Karnataka CET Result Live at kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: The results are expected to be available on KEA’s official portal by 3 pm today.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 20, 2021 1:05:49 pm
Karnataka Deputy CM and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan will announce the KCET 2021 result today. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Karnataka KCET Result 2021 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 today i.e September 20 at around 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at kea.kar.nic.inkarresults.nic.in.  

“The results of KCET-2021 will be announced on Monday (Sept 20, 2021) by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at 2.30 pm,” a statement from the minister’s office read. The results are expected to be available on KEA’s official portal (kea.kar.nic.in) by at least 3 pm on Monday, an official said.

This year, a total of 2,01,834 candidates had registered for KCET-2021, which was held on August 28 and 29. Of the total, 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) candidates had appeared for biology, and 1,89,522 (93.90 per cent) for mathematics. The attendance for physics and chemistry tests, as noted by KEA, was 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.88 per cent), respectively.

KCET 2021 was held at 86 centres located in the city of Bengaluru and 444 centres outside Bengaluru. The Kannada language test For Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates was held at six locations — Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangalore, and Bangalore, for which 1682 candidates had registered.

Live Blog

Karnataka KCET Result 2021 Live Updates: How to check score at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

13:05 (IST)20 Sep 2021
How many students will get their result today

As many as 2,01,834 candidates had registered for KCET-2021 held on August 28 and 29, out of which 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) candidates appeared for biology, and 1,89,522 (93.90 per cent) candidates appeared for mathematics. 

13:03 (IST)20 Sep 2021
KCET result 2021 to be out today

KCET 2021, kcet 2021 application dates Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) 2021 was conducted on August 28-29. File.

Last year, a total of 80 students scored full marks — 60 out of 60 — in biology, while in chemistry three students scored full marks. However, no student had obtained full marks in physics and maths. In the entrance exam for undergraduate courses, a total of 1,27,627 students cleared the exam in 2020 for agriculture courses, while over 1.29 lakh clearing the veterinary sciences paper.

