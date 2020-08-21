scorecardresearch
Friday, August 21, 2020
Karnataka KCET Results 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be released today; check websites, direct link

Karnataka KCET Results 2020, KEA CET Result 2020 at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in LIVE UPDATES: Around 1.95 lakh candidates who appeared in the CET exams can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 21, 2020 8:58:25 am
KCET Results 2020 LIVE: The CET result will be available at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Karnataka KCET Results 2020 LIVE UPDATES: In just 19 days after the examination, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 today. Around 1.95 lakh candidates appeared in the CET exams held on July 30 and 31. The candidates can check their results at the websites- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. The result will be available around 1 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said that the counselling process will be held online this year considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The seat matrix ratio will also remain the same as it was last year. “While the 45:30:25 ratio will be continued, the government’s share will be 45 per cent, COMED-K and NRI/Management quota will share 30 and 25 per cent respectively,” officials clarified.

Once released, the students can check the result through the website- kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration and roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

Karnataka KCET Results 2020 Live UPDATES: Check merit list, counselling schedule, seat matrix, other details

KCET Result 2020 KCET Result 2020 LIVE: The CET result will be available at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

KCET Result 2020 Live Updates: The CET exams were held on July 30 and 31 maintaining the social distancing guidelines. According to statistics shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the physics paper was attended by 1,75,428 candidates (90.23 per cent of those enrolled) while 1,75,337 (90.10 per cent) attended the chemistry test. The same for biology and mathematics was 79.90 per cent and 91.92 per cent respectively.

Explaining the fee structures, Deputy CM said, “In one of the compositions, it has been decided to fix a fee of is Rs. 65,360 for CET students and Rs. 1,43,748 for COMED-K students. In another composition, for CET students it would be Rs. 58,808 and RS. 2,01,960 for COMED-K students.”

