Karnataka KCET Results 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be released today; check websites, direct link

KCET Results 2020 LIVE: The CET result will be available at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Karnataka KCET Results 2020 LIVE UPDATES: In just 19 days after the examination, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 today. Around 1.95 lakh candidates appeared in the CET exams held on July 30 and 31. The candidates can check their results at the websites- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. The result will be available around 1 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said that the counselling process will be held online this year considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The seat matrix ratio will also remain the same as it was last year. “While the 45:30:25 ratio will be continued, the government’s share will be 45 per cent, COMED-K and NRI/Management quota will share 30 and 25 per cent respectively,” officials clarified.

Once released, the students can check the result through the website- kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration and roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.