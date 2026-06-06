Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: Results today at 12 noon

The test comprised multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each, with no negative marking. This year, around 3.3 lakh candidates registered for the KCET 2026.

KEA UGCET Result 2026 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will today announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Eligible students can access and view the results by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in, once the KCET results are out.

This year, a total of 3,30,479 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of them, 3.1 to 3.2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 745 centres across the state. For more information on toppers and merit, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

Story continues below this ad The KCET examination was held in two shifts on April 23 and April 24, 2026. The first shift started from 10:30 am and went till 11:50 am, while the second shift ran from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. The provisional answer key was declared on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30. Candidates who raised objections had to pay a non-refundable fee. Live Updates Jun 6, 2026 09:32 AM IST Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check To check their results, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the KCET/UGCET 2026 result link, enter their login credentials, and submit the details. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded for future reference. Jun 6, 2026 09:30 AM IST Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The KCET examination was held in two shifts on April 23 and April 24, 2026. The first shift started from 10:30 am and went till 11:50 am, while the second shift ran from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. Jun 6, 2026 09:22 AM IST Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: When will results be out? Results will be declared at 12 noon; however, students will be able to check and download results at 2 pm Jun 6, 2026 09:17 AM IST Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check results? Eligible students can access and view the results by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in, once the KCET results are out. Jun 6, 2026 09:17 AM IST Karnataka KCET Result 2026 Live Updates: Results today The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will today announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).

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