Saturday, July 30, 2022

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: How to check score online at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at official websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Selected candidates will now have to appear for counselling rounds.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 30, 2022 9:52:42 am
kcet 2022 resultKEA KCET 2022: Details for these counselling rounds will soon be notified to candidates on the portal or through the individual's registered contact details. (Representative image. Express photo)

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the results for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today, i.e. July 30. The result link will be activated at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at official websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Read |liveKCET 2022 Result LIVE Updates

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on  June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22, after which candidates were given time till June 25 to raise 0bjections. Now, the result which is being released has been finalised after considering all the raised objections.

Karnataka KCET Result 2022 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official KCET websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in all the required credentials to login.

Step 4: Your score card will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Read |Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check scores

Now that the result has been declared, candidates who have qualified will be called in for counselling rounds. Details for these counselling rounds will soon be notified to candidates on the portal or through the individual’s registered contact details.

Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.

