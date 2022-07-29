Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check score card online

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 on July 30. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at official websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17 and 18 and the provisional answer key was released on June 22. Additionally, candidates were given time till June 25 to raise challenges against the answers given in the KCET answer key.

Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check score card

Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam, will be able to check and download their score card from the official KCET websites — kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can keep checking this page for more updates.

The official answer key was released a few days ago. Now, once the result is declared, candidates who have qualified will be called in for counselling rounds. Details for these counselling rounds will soon be notified to candidates on the portal or through the individual’s registered contact details. Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.

To check their final scores tomorrow, candidates will have to visit the official website, then click on the link for KCET 2022 result. After keying in all the required credentials, candidates will be able to check their score.