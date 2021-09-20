Karnataka KCET Result 2021 date and time

Karnataka KCET Result 2021: The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) will be announced today i.e September 20. The result will be available at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in by 4 pm, reports suggest. The counselling is expected to commence by the first week of October 2021.

The students can check the result through the website– kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration and roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for further reference.

As many as 2,01,834 candidates had registered for KCET-2021 held on August 28 and 29, out of which 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) candidates appeared for biology, and 1,89,522 (93.90 per cent) candidates appeared for mathematics. The attendance for physics and chemistry tests, as noted by KEA, was 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.88 per cent) respectively.

KCET 2021 was held at 86 centres located in the city of Bengaluru and 444 centres outside Bengaluru. The Kannada language test For Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates was held at six locations — Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangalore, and Bangalore, for which 1682 candidates had registered.

Last year, a total of 80 students scored full marks — 60 out of 60 — in biology, while in chemistry three students scored full marks. However, no student had obtained full marks in physics and maths.

In the entrance exam for undergraduate courses, a total of 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses, while over 1.29 lakh clearing the veterinary sciences paper.