Karnataka KCET result 2020: When and where to check

Check KCET result at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Karnataka KCET result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the result for the Common Entrance Test, CET 2020 on Thursday. Around 1.95 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check their result through the websites– kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. Taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan informed that the counselling process will be held online this year.

“There will be two rounds of counselling and one round of extended counselling and there will be no additional round of counseling,” the minister said. The fees and the seat-matrix ratio will remain the same as it was for the academic year 2019-2020, the minister mentioned.

KCET result 2020: When and where to check

The result will be available at the websites- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. The result will be available around 1 pm.

How to check KCET result 2020

Step 1: Visit the websites- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CET- 2020’ result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The CET exams were held on July 30 and 31 maintaining the social distancing guidelines. According to statistics shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the physics paper was attended by 1,75,428 candidates (90.23 per cent of those enrolled) while 1,75,337 (90.10 per cent) attended the chemistry test. The same for biology and mathematics was 79.90 per cent and 91.92 per cent respectively.

Last year, a total of 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility for etgineering and Technical courses. The same for agriculture is over 1.13 lakh. Jeffin Biju of Sri Chaitanya Techno College, Bangalore tops Engineering, P Mahesh Anand tops Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (also from Sri Chaitanya Techno).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd