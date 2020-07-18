Karnataka KCET admit card 2020 released: Steps to download

KCET admit card: Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KCET admit card: Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET admit card 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020. The admit card will remain available to download at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till July 28.

KCET will be held on July 30 and 31. The exam will be divided into four subjects – biology, mathematics, physics, chemistry – each for 60 marks. Students will be given 80 minutes to solve each section. Students will have to attempt for sections relevant to the course they are applying for. The exam will be a multiple-choice format. For every correct answer, students will get one mark. There will not be any negative marking.

KCET admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetonline.karnatka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘UGCET hall ticket download link’

Read | JEE Advanced 2020: Class 12 performance criteria relaxed for admission to IITs

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

It is mandatory for students to carry admit card along to the exam center as per rules.

On clearing the exam, students will be eligible for admission to the first year or first semester of full-time professional courses based in Karnataka. Eligible students can take admission in engineering, technology, naturopathy and yoga, B.Pharma, second-year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, agriculture courses (farm science), and veterinary courses. For admission to medical and allied fields NEET and for architecture courses JEE paper 2 is mandatory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd