Karnataka KCET 2026: Result on June 6; check how to download scorecard

Karnataka KCET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on June 6, 2026. Students can access their result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. The merit list will also be published with the results.
KEA Co-President Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will hold a press conference at 12 noon on June 6 and announce the details of the result. Students will be able to access the result from 2 pm. This year, as many as 3,30,479 candidates had applied for the exam. Out of these, around 3.1 lakh students had appeared for the exam across 745 centres throughout the state.
Step 1: Visit either of the official websites at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘UGCET Result 2026’.
Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc as required.
Step 4: Click ‘Submit’. The result will be then displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the result for future references.
The exam was held from April 22 to April 24 in two shifts from 10:30 am to 11:50 pm, and from 2:30 pm to 11:50 pm. The provisional answer key was published on April 27 and students were allowed to raise objections till April 30. The final answer key was released on May 10.
Students who pass KCET can participate in the counseling procedure after the results are released. Candidates must first register, have their documents verified, and then select the college of their choice. A mock allotment and then a final allotment will occur during the counseling procedure. Students will be required to pay the fees in order to guarantee their place once they are accepted into the college of their choice. The counseling procedure will be conducted entirely online.
Without waiting for the delayed NEET UG results, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and Higher Education Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar had stated that they will move forward with engineering, agriculture, and other non-medical admissions on their own.