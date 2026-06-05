Karnataka KCET 2026: Result on June 6; check how to download scorecard

Karnataka KCET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on June 6, 2026. Students can access their result on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. The merit list will also be published with the results.

KEA Co-President Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will hold a press conference at 12 noon on June 6 and announce the details of the result. Students will be able to access the result from 2 pm. This year, as many as 3,30,479 candidates had applied for the exam. Out of these, around 3.1 lakh students had appeared for the exam across 745 centres throughout the state.