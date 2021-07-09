Karnataka KCET 2021: Last date for online application extended

Interested candidates can apply at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. File.

On the request of many students and parents, the Karnataka education authority (KEA) has extended the last date for Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) 2021 online application. The students who have not registered to appear for KCET-2021 can apply online by July 15 and pay the fees up to July 19.

The KCET 2021 will be held on August 28-29 for admission to engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 10.

Steps to register for KCET 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on the “KCET 2021 application form” link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process. Upon successful registration, login credentials will be shared on email ID.

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill the KCET 2021 application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents and signatures

Step 5: Make the payment and submit your form

“The candidates who have claimed the special category reservation in the CET-2021, online application form, (NCC, Sports, Defence, Ex-defence, Scouts & Guides, etc) should submit their special category certificates in person in any one of the specified centre which is convenient to them” reads the official notification.

The details of submission centres are hosted on the KEA website along with the schedule. The candidates have to submit the relevant Special Category certificates on the notified dates only. The students can submit their special category certificates from July 14 to July 20.