Karnataka KCET 2020 to be held from July 30

Karnataka KCET 2020: The dates for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 has been announced. Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan said that the examinations will be held on July 30 and 31. “In a bid to maintain social distancing, the test will be held in more exam centres this time,” the minister informed.

To ensure social distancing during the exam, candidates will be made to sit at longer distances. The authorities have announced to set-up more exam centres for the exam this year to ensure social distancing.

The application process is still on and the last dates of Karnataka CET 2020 is May 18. Interested can apply through the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. KCET was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 22, 23 and 24. It was postponed due to the ongoing lockdown.

#Karnataka Common Entrance Test (#KCET2020) will held on July 30 and 31, Dy CM @drashwathcn confirms. More exam centres this time to ensure social distancing. @ieeducation_job @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/RYZIRfWkHx — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 13, 2020

The online window to edit the application form will be opened from May 20, 2020. “For CET-2020, editing option will be enabled finally from 6 pm on May 20 up to 6 pm on May 22, 2020 for all the fields entered by the candidates in the online application form. The candidates can change/ modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility,” reads the official statement.

Those who clear this exam will be eligible to take admission in engineering, technology, naturopathy and yoga, B.Pharma, second-year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, agriculture courses (farm science) and veterinary courses. For admission to medical and allied fields NEET and for architecture courses JEE paper 2 is mandatory.

