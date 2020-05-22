Karnataka KCET 2020: Last date extended to edit application, change exam centre

Karnataka KCET 2020: The candidates can edit the application till May 31 Karnataka KCET 2020: The candidates can edit the application till May 31

Karnataka KCET 2020: The last date to edit application of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) has been extended. The online window to edit the application process will now be opened till May 31, which was scheduled to be closed today, May 22.

“On the request of the candidates, date is extended to change the examination centres for CET 2020, and to edit the required fields entered by candidates in the online application form. The candidates can change/ modify the information furnished in the application as per their eligibility on or before May 31 till 6 pm,” the notification mentioned.

The state CET will be conducted on July 30 and 31. To ensure social distancing during the exam, candidates will be made to sit at longer distances. The authorities have announced to set-up more exam centres for KCET this year to ensure social distancing.

KCET was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 22, 23 and 24. It was postponed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Those who clear this exam will be eligible to take admission in engineering, technology, naturopathy and yoga, B.Pharma, second-year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, agriculture courses (farm science) and veterinary courses. For admission to medical and allied fields NEET and for architecture courses JEE paper 2 is mandatory.

