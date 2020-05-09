Karnataka KCET 2020: Last date to apply extended, check revised dates

Karnataka KCET 2020: The application process will be closed on May 18, 2020 Karnataka KCET 2020: The application process will be closed on May 18, 2020

Karnataka KCET 2020: The application submission process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 has been extended. The aspirants can apply till May 18 through the website- kea.kar.nic.in. The revised dates for the KCET 2020 will be announced after the lockdown lifted. KCET was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 22, 23 and 24.

The online window to edit the application form will be opened from May 20, 2020. “For CET-2020, editing option will be enabled finally from 6 pm on May 20 up to 6 pm on May 22, 2020 for all the fields entered by the candidates in the online application form. The candidates can change/ modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility,” the release mentioned.

KEA Karnataka CET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official websites- kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CET 2020 online application link’

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Register using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit.

Those who clear this exam will be eligible to take admission in engineering, technology, naturopathy and yoga, B.Pharma, second year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, agriculture courses (farm science) and veterinary courses. For admission to medical and allied fields NEET and for architecture courses JEE paper 2 is mandatory.

