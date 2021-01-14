Karnataka KCET 2020 final round seat allotment result released, here’s how to check

Karnataka KCET final seat allotment result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final seat allotment result of the common entrance test (CET). The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result is now accessible using the CET registration number.

Students will have to accept and freeze their options for counselling. Finally selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the undergraduate engineering college.

KCET final round seat allotment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ’final round allotment result’ link

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password

Step 4: Allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

In KCET 2020, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.