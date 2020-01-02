Karnataka KCET 2020 date sheet released, check schedule

Karnataka CET 2020 examination will be held from April 22 to 24 in two shifts Karnataka CET 2020 examination will be held from April 22 to 24 in two shifts

KCET 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the time table for the state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020. The Karnataka CET 2020 will be held from April 22 to 24 in two shifts.

The online registration process is likely to begin in February. Candidates who wish to appear for this examination can register themselves through the official website (kea.kar.nic.in).

Those who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to first year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy), architecture, medicine and dentistry for the academic year beginning in 2020.

Karnataka CET 2020: Check schedule

April 22

Biology (10:30 am- 11:50 am)

Maths (2:30 pm- 3:50 pm)

April 23

Physics (10:30 am- 11:50 am)

Chemistry (2:30 pm- 3:50 pm)

April 24

Kannada language (11:30 am- 12:30 pm).

For medical and dental candidates, it is essential that they also clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). The architecture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.

