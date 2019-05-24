Karnataka KCET 2019: Results to be released tomorrow, how to check via websites

Karnataka KCET 2019: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 will be announced on Saturday, May 25. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, from 3 pm onwards tomorrow, as per reports.

The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2019 for determining the eligibility/merit for admission to the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

KCET 2019: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘CET- 2019’ result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, a total of 1.5 lakh candidates cleared the examination successfully, the result of which was declared on June 2. Vijayapura’s Shridhar Dodamani secured the first rank in engineering while the second rank holder was Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada.

It is compulsory for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Architecture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.