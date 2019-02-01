Karnataka KCET 2019 on April 23-24; how to prepare

KCET 2019: Since rank will be awarded in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on basis of marks in KCET 2019 as well as a qualifying exam, therefore students should pay equal attention to both.

Your study material should include the standard PUC textbooks and one book of each subject that contain MCQs of it of KCET standard. In addition, you should have previous year papers of Karnataka CET, sample papers, and mock tests.

KCET 2019 will be held on 23, 24, 25 April 2019. Karnataka Examinations Authority shall hold Biology exam on April 23, 2019 from 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and on the same day, Mathematics will be held from 2:30 to 3:50 pm. On April 24, Physics will be held from 10:30 to 11:50 am and Chemistry shall be from 2:30 to 3:50 pm.

The Kannada Language Test of 50 marks is scheduled for April 25 from 11:30 to 12:30 pm, both for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. Candidates who wish to appear in exam must fill and submit application form of KCET 2019.

Keeping the number of days left for the exam in mind, candidates should draw up suitable timetables. There cannot be one uniform timetable for all, as every student has a different sleep pattern, school timing, coaching or tuition timing, meal timings and so on. However, one should strive to accommodate at least 5-6 hours of self-study time.

Also, keep 3 hours time to practice mock tests, and 1 hour time to analyse the mock tests. The question papers of the CET shall be based on syllabus of first and second PUC. Thus, all that is taught in schools for PUC exams suffice in terms of the syllabus. However, it is important to practice multiple choice questions of each unit right after studying it.

Ideally, a student should first study the theory, then solve questions from PUC recommended books. Then they should solve KCET questions of the previous year that came from that unit. It is important to grasp the concepts of any topic before attempting to solve the problems of the same.

This is especially true for KCET, where each paper has 60 questions of 60 marks to be attempted in 80 minutes. A firm grasp of concepts only can drive one to have good speed and accuracy, two things essential for KCET.

Coaching or tuition is not a must unless a student has difficulties in multiple topics. In which case, guidance from teachers, tutors, mentors will help in grasping those topics and also do well in them.

When it comes to mock tests, or sample papers, or previous year papers, students should attempt them in exactly that much time as they will get on the day of the exam, that is 60 minutes. However, after attempting it, they should go through the solutions and understand the topics they could not attempt better. This way, with each paper, students will be able to improve themselves.