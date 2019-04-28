Karnataka KCET 2019: Last minute tips and tricks, things to remember

Karnataka KCET 2019: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is scheduled to conduct the common entrance test (CET) 2019 on Monday, April 29 and 30, 2019.

The exam would still be conducted in two different time slots. The morning session will begin from 10:30 am and the afternoon session will begin at 2:30 pm. While the Kannada exam will be conducted in one shift only which will begin at 11:30 am.

Karnataka KCET 2019: Last minute tips and tricks

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhaar/ PAN card/ Driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/ identity card issued by school or college/ gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.

Those who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to first year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homeopathy), architecture, medicine and dentistry for the academic year beginning in 2019.