Karnataka KCET 2019 hall ticket released, check direct link

Karnataka KCET 2019: The hall tickets for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective tickets from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 23 and 24, 2019 for determining the eligibility/merit for admission to the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

KCET 2019 hall tickets: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Flash news’, click on ‘CET – 2019 hallticket download’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number and date of birth (as per SSLC/10th marks card)

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Karnataka CET 2019: Exam schedule

April 23

10:30 am to 11:50 am: Biology (60 marks)

2:30 pm to 3:50 pm: Mathematics (60 marks)

April 24

10:30 am to 11:50 am: Physics (60 marks)

2:30 pm to 3:50 pm: Chemistry (60 marks)