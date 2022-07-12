scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Karnataka JEE Main 2022 topper: How an extra five marks made a huge difference for this Bengaluru boy

Karnataka JEE Main 2022 topper: Boya Haren Sathvik would not have emerged as state topper had he not challenged an answer in the provisional key released by NTA

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
July 12, 2022 12:57:16 pm
JEE Main Karnataka topper, JEE Main 2022, JEE MainWhile Sathvik, 17, scored 100 in Physics and Mathematics, he got a 95 in Chemistry. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Boya Haren Sathvik, a student of Narayana PU College, Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru, was actually surprised after learning that he secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 with a score of 295/300. In fact, Sathvik initially got 290 marks but he raised an objection against a question in Chemistry after which he scored 295 and registered himself as the state topper.

“When we got the provisional answer key and the results I scored 290. However, one of the questions in Chemistry had four options which were all incorrect. I raised an objection to the question and it was decided the closest option would be given the marks. That’s how I got an extra five marks. If not for the objection, I don’t think I would have emerged as the state topper,” said Sathvik.

While Sathvik, 17, scored 100 in Physics and Mathematics, he got a 95 in Chemistry.

“I spent most of my time preparing for exams. The reading exercise for many subjects which I had already done came as a supplement. I used to revise Physics and Chemistry a lot because it involved a lot of memorisation, which I found hard to recollect,” said Sathvik.

“My next target is to crack the JEE Advanced and find a place at IIT-Bombay to pursue Computer Science. The preparation for JEE Advance is also going on alongside.”

Hailing from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, Sathvik is the son of government school teachers.

