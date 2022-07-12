Karnataka JEE Main 2022 topper: How an extra five marks made a huge difference for this Bengaluru boy

July 12, 2022 12:57:16 pm
Boya Haren Sathvik, a student of Narayana PU College, Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru, was actually surprised after learning that he secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 with a score of 295/300. In fact, Sathvik initially got 290 marks but he raised an objection against a question in Chemistry after which he scored 295 and registered himself as the state topper.
“When we got the provisional answer key and the results I scored 290. However, one of the questions in Chemistry had four options which were all incorrect. I raised an objection to the question and it was decided the closest option would be given the marks. That’s how I got an extra five marks. If not for the objection, I don’t think I would have emerged as the state topper,” said Sathvik.
Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal | Maharashtra | Uttarakhand | Punjab | Rajasthan
While Sathvik, 17, scored 100 in Physics and Mathematics, he got a 95 in Chemistry.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I spent most of my time preparing for exams. The reading exercise for many subjects which I had already done came as a supplement. I used to revise Physics and Chemistry a lot because it involved a lot of memorisation, which I found hard to recollect,” said Sathvik.
“My next target is to crack the JEE Advanced and find a place at IIT-Bombay to pursue Computer Science. The preparation for JEE Advance is also going on alongside.”
Hailing from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, Sathvik is the son of government school teachers.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-