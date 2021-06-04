scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

Karnataka II PUC exams cancelled, govt to conduct MCQ only papers for SSLC students

This makes Karnataka only states to go forward with the decision to hold state board examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) students despite the CBSE and CISCE cancelling the same

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru (karnataka) |
June 4, 2021 11:40:45 am
Karnataka SSLC, 2nd puc exam date, ii puc exam newsKarnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar. (File)

The Karnataka government has decided on Friday to cancel the II PUC exam, however the government will go ahead with class 10 or SSLC  exams with only multiple-choice type questions (MCQs).

This makes Karnataka only states to go forward with the decision to hold state board examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) students despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelling the same due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation across the country.

“Regarding the PUC Class 12, students will be promoted with grades. When the situation is under control, exam options for those seeking grade improvement will be conducted,”  Education Minister Suresh Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru

Read |  Class 12 board exams LIVE updates

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, SSLC exams will be held for two days. First paper is Science, Maths, Social Science  will be clubbed in one paper and Second paper is Languages. SSLC examination is likely to be scheduled in the third week of July.  No one will be marked as failed in this exam, Suresh Kumar informed.

The complete guidelines will be out in a few hours, added the minister.

The fresh dates of the SSLC exams and the timetable will be announced 20 days before the examination will be held, said Kumar adding that the students who are not able to appear for exams due to COVID-19 and in other states will be examined on a later date, he said.

All the examination centres, both students and teachers will be provided with N95 masks, sanitisers and the state government will ensure following all SOPs while conducting the exams.

For SSLC exams, over 8.75 lakh students will take exams in over 6000 centers across the state and the number of exam centers is doubled from last year to ensure social distancing. Only vaccinated teachers will be invigilators for the SSLC examination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 04: Latest News

Advertisement