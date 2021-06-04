Karnataka II PUC exams cancelled, govt to conduct MCQ only papers for SSLC students

The Karnataka government has decided on Friday to cancel the II PUC exam, however the government will go ahead with class 10 or SSLC exams with only multiple-choice type questions (MCQs).

This makes Karnataka only states to go forward with the decision to hold state board examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) students despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelling the same due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation across the country.

#JUSTIN: #Karnataka II PUC exam cancelled by the state government. Students to be promoted with grades. "After the #covid situation is under control, exam options for those seeking grade improvement will be conducted," said education minister @nimmasuresh (1/2)@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/SmnmPGztdE — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 4, 2021

“Regarding the PUC Class 12, students will be promoted with grades. When the situation is under control, exam options for those seeking grade improvement will be conducted,” Education Minister Suresh Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru

Read | Class 12 board exams LIVE updates

Meanwhile, SSLC exams will be held for two days. First paper is Science, Maths, Social Science will be clubbed in one paper and Second paper is Languages. SSLC examination is likely to be scheduled in the third week of July. No one will be marked as failed in this exam, Suresh Kumar informed.

The complete guidelines will be out in a few hours, added the minister.

The fresh dates of the SSLC exams and the timetable will be announced 20 days before the examination will be held, said Kumar adding that the students who are not able to appear for exams due to COVID-19 and in other states will be examined on a later date, he said.

All the examination centres, both students and teachers will be provided with N95 masks, sanitisers and the state government will ensure following all SOPs while conducting the exams.

For SSLC exams, over 8.75 lakh students will take exams in over 6000 centers across the state and the number of exam centers is doubled from last year to ensure social distancing. Only vaccinated teachers will be invigilators for the SSLC examination.