Karnataka PUC II boards results 2022: When and where to check

Karnataka PUC II board result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) will release the Pre-university course (PUC) II 2022 board exam results on June 18 at 11 am. Students who had appeared for the examinations will be able to check their respective scores from the official website — karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka board examinations were conducted between April 16 to May 4, 2022. This year the examination was held in an offline pen and paper mode by following the COVID guideline which was provided by the Government of India.

The students can also check their Karnataka board exam results 2022 via SMS or from the official website. If the students are not able to check the result from the official website due to any errors then they can have an option to check it through the text message.

Karnataka PUC II boards result 2022: When and where to check

To check the Karnataka II PUC result via text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type the SMS in the format – KAR12<space>registration number and then send it to 56263. The students will receive the board exam result on the same registered mobile number.

Last year, a total of 5,90,153 students were registered as freshers, of which, 95581 got distinction marks, 353538 got first class and 134846 got second class. As many as 6181 freshers managed to pass this year. The overall passing percentage recorded by the Karnataka II PUC board was 100 per cent, of which girls and boys both scored 100 per cent.

The science stream recorded the highest pass percentage of 100 per cent. As many as 2,239 students scored 600/600 marks, a total of 1929 were from the science stream followed by commerce with 292 students and arts with only 18 students.