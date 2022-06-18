scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to check marks online, via SMS

How to Check Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022 Live at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in: Candidates who had appeared for the board examinations can check their respective results from the official website — karresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 18, 2022 10:53:02 am
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022: The board examination this year was held in an offline mode.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Online: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) will declare the Pre-university course (PUC) II board examination results today. All the candidates who had appeared for the board examinations can check their respective results at the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Read |liveKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live Updates

The Karnataka board examination this year was held in an offline mode. The examinations were conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022. 

Karnataka PUC II board exam result 2022: How to check through website 

Step 1: Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “2nd PUC Result 2022” available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like – registration number or roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: Check the details once, click on submit and the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference. 

Read |Karnataka PUC II boards results 2022: When and where to check

Karnataka PUC II board exam result 2022: How to check via SMS

Students can also check their Karnataka board exam results 2022 via SMS. To check the Karnataka II PUC result via text message students need to send the text in the given format — 

Step 1: Type the SMS in this format – KAR12<space>registration number

Step 2: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 3: Students will receive the board exam results on the same registered mobile number.

 

In 2021, the Karnataka state government had decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations, in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. While the same was announced only for regular freshers (first-time attendees), it was later extended to students enrolled as repeaters including those repeating as private candidates as well. The overall passing percentage recorded by the Karnataka II PUC board was 100 per cent. 

