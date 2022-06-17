Karnataka PUC II board results 2022: Date, time and websites announced

Karnataka PUC II board result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has announced the board exam results release date and time for the Pre-university course (PUC) II 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on June 18 at 11 am. All those students who had appeared for the examinations can check their respective results at the official website — karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka PUC II examinations were successfully conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022, in a centre based mode. The examination began at 10:15 am and was continued till 1:30 pm.

Karnataka PUC II board results 2022: Date time and websites

The government decided to give 35 per cent grace marks to candidates who were repeating the board exam. Over 76,000 candidates registered for the exam in 2021, fall into the grace marks category.

Last year, the board examination was cancelled due to COVID cases however this year the Karnataka board exams were successfully conducted by following all the protocols. A total number of 6,66,497 students appeared for the board examination. The overall passing percentage recorded by the Karnataka board was 100 per cent.

As many as 2,239 students have secured full marks (600/600) after the evaluation process. Of the total 6,66,497 students registered for PUC exams, 95,628 candidates secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage recorded was 69.20 per cent of which the science stream registered 67.28 per cent, commerce was at 65.52 per cent, and arts at 41.27 per cent. Among districts, Udupi has topped the examination. Around 5.95 lakh students registered for the Karnataka PUC exams.