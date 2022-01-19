scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Karnataka II PUC board exams 2022 datesheet released; check schedule here

The exam is scheduled to be held from April 16 to May 4. Students appearing for the class 12 board exams can check the exam timetable from the official website - pue.kar.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 19, 2022 11:12:06 am
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022, Karnataka II PUC Time Table 2022As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm (File)

The Department of pre-university education has released the schedule for the II PUC exams 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held from April 16 to May 4. Students appearing for the class 12 board exams can check the exam timetable from the official website – pue.kar.nic.in

The board exams will be held amid hygiene and security measures. Use of masks, sanitisers will be mandatory and arrangements will be made to check students through thermal scanners.

Karnataka II PUC board exam timetable 2022

April 16 – Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

April 18 – Political Science, Statistics

April 19 – Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

April 20 – History, Physics

April 21 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

April 22 – Logic, Business Studies

April 23 – Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 25 – Economics

April 26 – Hindi

April 28 – Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home science

April 29 – Kannada

April 30 – Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 2 – Geography, Biology

May 4 – English

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm and candidates will be provided 15 minutes of reading time to study the question papers. 

 

