Karnataka II PUC board exams 2022 datesheet released; check schedule here

Updated: January 19, 2022 11:12:06 am
The Department of pre-university education has released the schedule for the II PUC exams 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held from April 16 to May 4. Students appearing for the class 12 board exams can check the exam timetable from the official website – pue.kar.nic.in
The board exams will be held amid hygiene and security measures. Use of masks, sanitisers will be mandatory and arrangements will be made to check students through thermal scanners.
Karnataka II PUC board exam timetable 2022
April 16 – Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths
April 18 – Political Science, Statistics
April 19 – Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
April 20 – History, Physics
April 21 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
April 22 – Logic, Business Studies
April 23 – Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry
April 25 – Economics
April 26 – Hindi
April 28 – Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home science
April 29 – Kannada
April 30 – Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
May 2 – Geography, Biology
May 4 – English
As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm and candidates will be provided 15 minutes of reading time to study the question papers.
