Karnataka II PUC 2023: Exams from March 10, check tentative schedule

Karnataka PU exams: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka today (October 21) announced the tentative schedule for pre university (PU) board exams. The tentative dates as of now are between March 10 and March 29.

The examination will be held in the morning session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The students can raise objections to the timetable (if any) till November 21 up to 5:30 pm.

Karnataka PU tentative exam schedule

March 10- Kannada, Arabic

March 11- Mathematics, Education

March 13- Economics

March 14- Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

March 15- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 16- Logic, Business Studies

March 17- Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and wellness

March 18- Geography, Biology

March 20- History, Physics

March 21- Hindi

March 23- English

March 25- Political Science, Statistics

March 27- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

March 29- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

In the PU exams held this year, out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the second PU exam, only 4,22,966 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 61.88%. The Pre university board (PU) board supplementary examination was conducted between August 12-28. According to the board, a total of 1,85,415 candidates registered for the examination, 1,75,905 appeared, 65,233 passed and 9,510 were absent. The pass percentage was however recorded at 37.08 per cent.