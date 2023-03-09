scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Karnataka II PU exam begins, over 7.27 lakh students registered this year

This year, 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from the commerce stream and 2,44,129 from the science stream.

2nd puc exam, pu II result date, karnataka puc exam dats, karnataka puc 2 result dateII PU exams in Karnataka will end on March 29. Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ representational image
The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate exams (PUC exam) began today at 1,109 examination centres across the state. The Pre-University Certificate exams (PUC exam) will be held till March 29. This year, over 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges will appear for the PUC exam. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai told ANI, “I wish all students, appearing in the PUC exam, the very best. PUCs are important for students as they’ve to decide their future – professional and other courses.”

The Karnataka PUC exam will begin at 10.15 am and will continue till 1.30 pm. State transport corporations KSTRC and BMTC are also offering free bus services to students to travel to exam centres. This year, as per reports, 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from the commerce stream and 2,44,129 from the science stream.

Read |Karnataka II PU exam: More MCQs, flexibility in grace marks among measures to improve pass percentage

The II PUC is set to take place in 1,109 examination centres across the state.

While Bengaluru has the highest number of examination centres (156), Ramanagara has the least number of examination centres (13).

The PUC annual examination is conducted by the Department of Undergraduate Education (PU Board) every year. They have brought back the 75 per cent compulsory attendance rule from this year. Due to this, 4,492 students will be absent from the second PUC examination of the year.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 14:33 IST
MVA to pull out all the stops; Uddhav, Ajit Pawar, Patole to hold joint rally for PMC, PCMC polls

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are 'forests' in govt's forest cover map
