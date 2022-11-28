Karnataka II PUC Exam 2023: Final schedule released; check test dates

Karnataka II PUC Exam 2023: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka today released the final schedule for II PUC exam. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website — pue.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the exams will begin from March 9, 2023 and conclude on March 29. There will be no exams conducted on March 10, 12, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 28.

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh announced the final schedule on his official twitter handle.

Karnataka II PUC Exam 2023: How to check date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website — pue.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on section ‘latest news’.

Step 3: Click on the link reading final time-table for II PUC exam.

Step 4: View the date sheet and save it for future reference.

The admit cards for II PUC exam will be released a few weeks prior to the examination date. Students will be able to check the hall tickets at the official website.

In 2022, a total of 6,83,563 students appeared for the second PU exam and out of them 4,22,966 passed the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 61.88 per cent. As per the board, 1,85,415 students registered for the supplementary exam, out of which 1,75,905 appeared for it and 65,233 cleared the exam. The pass percentage of supplementary exams was 37.08 per cent.