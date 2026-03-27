Karnataka 1st PUC results expected by March 30; college-wise access likely

Officials have cautioned that while March 30 is the expected date, the actual availability of results may differ slightly across colleges and districts due to administrative processes (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative)

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education is likely to declare the first pre-university course (PUC) Class 11 exam results by March 30. Students will be able to check their Class 11 marks through their respective colleges.

The evaluation and result compilation have almost been completed following the exams conducted in February-March, 2026, sources to the indianexpress.com confirm. Colleges have been finalising marks and completing verification processes.

The KSEAB I PUC exam 2026 was held from February 28 to March 17, for Class 11 students affiliated with the state board. Following a Supreme Court directive earlier, the Karnataka government decided not to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 9, and 11. Instead, class 11 students’ assessment will be based on an annual exam, as per School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.