Karnataka 1st PUC results expected by March 30; college-wise access likely

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education is likely to declare the first pre-university course (PUC) Class 11 exam results by March 30. Students will be able to check their Class 11 marks through their respective colleges.
The evaluation and result compilation have almost been completed following the exams conducted in February-March, 2026, sources to the indianexpress.com confirm. Colleges have been finalising marks and completing verification processes.
The KSEAB I PUC exam 2026 was held from February 28 to March 17, for Class 11 students affiliated with the state board. Following a Supreme Court directive earlier, the Karnataka government decided not to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 9, and 11. Instead, class 11 students’ assessment will be based on an annual exam, as per School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.
Officials have cautioned that while March 30 is the expected date, the actual availability of results may differ slightly across colleges and districts due to administrative processes. Students are encouraged to stay updated through their college notices for official confirmation and access instructions.
Unlike a centralised online publication, the results this year will mainly be available at the college level, requiring students to approach their institutions to view their performance. Some districts and colleges, such as those in Dakshina Kannada, may also publish results on their own portals, possibly around 10 am on March 31.
A notable change this year is the reduction of the minimum passing marks from 35 per cent to 33 per cent, aligning I PUC evaluations with SSLC and II PUC standards. The paper was held for 80 marks theory and 20 marks practical. The theory paper for 80 marks was conducted for all major subjects, including Hindi, English, political science, history, IT, and psychology.