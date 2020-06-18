Karnataka holds English II PU exam following social distancing guidelines

Colleges have made elaborate arrangements to ensure social distancing, health checks. (Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal) Colleges have made elaborate arrangements to ensure social distancing, health checks. (Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal)

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka on Thursday conducted the pending English II PU examination. The department conducted the exam at various centres across the state and proper social distancing guidelines were maintained. Thermal screening of every student was done before allowing them in the exam hall for the respective exams.

Around 5.95 lakh II PU students are appearing for the English exams in the state and the centres have made all the necessary arrangements to ensure social distancing, health checks.

Visuals from St Claret PU College, #Bengaluru as students enter exam hall for #Karnataka II PU exam. @IndianExpress 🎥: Education Dept pic.twitter.com/n53iWdyHn4 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 18, 2020

The exams began from 10.15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm in the afternoon. The principal of SSMRV College, Vasanthalakshmi BR, while speaking to indianexpress.com confirmed that they have made adequate arrangements for sanitisers and face masks across the campus. However, she also said that students have been asked to bring their own sanitisers and masks.

#Karnataka PU exam: “Sanitisers are provided across the campus. Students have been advised to wear masks all throughout. 3-feet distance is maintained between each desk.” Vasanthalakshmi B R, Principal of SSMRV College tells @ralpharakal. @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job pic.twitter.com/BSfqsIlIVn — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 18, 2020

The exam was postponed due to Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown and the new schedule was set in a meeting of higher officials, also attended Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held from June 25 till July 4. The class 10 exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 27 till April 9.

Last month in a meeting with the department of public instructions, Kumar discussed the feasibility and precautionary measures of conducting the exam in the coronavirus pandemic.

