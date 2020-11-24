Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh schools to stay shut this year

On November 2, schools in the state were allowed to reopen for students of Classes IX-XII, but they were shut from November 11 to 25 following a spike in cases. (File)

The Karnataka government on Monday ruled out reopening of schools in the state following advice of a technical experts’ panel in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The Himachal Pradesh government, on the other hand, reintroduced night curfew in four districts and decided that government schools and colleges will remain shut till the year-end. The decisions were taken after the state saw a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.

Following a meeting with school officials, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “A meeting was held to consider the reopening of schools in the current year. Based on the advice of the technical experts’ committee, a decision has been taken to adopt a wait-and-watch approach on the Covid-19 situation till the end of December before deciding on reopening schools.” The situation will be reviewed at the end of December to decide on a possible date for reopening schools in 2021, he said. The state government allowed degree colleges to reopen on November 17 with precautions in place.

In Himachal, night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am has been reintroduced in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts till December 15. For the next three weeks, occupancy in buses and attendance in government offices has been restricted.

On November 2, schools in the state were allowed to reopen for students of Classes IX-XII, but they were shut from November 11 to 25 following a spike in cases. The state cabinet has now decided that all state-run educational institutions will remain closed till December 31.

