Karnataka HC upholds expert committee proposal to minus 6 marks for repeaters

KCET 2022: The two-judge bench consisting of acting chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Friday accepted the expert committee recommendations of evaluating the repeaters after deducting 6 marks from their overall qualifying examination (QE) marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

The HC also disposed of the appeal of the government in accordance with the expert committee’s proposal and directed the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to issue a fresh government order on evaluating the repeaters based on the normalization process recommended by the expert committee.

The committee headed by Dr B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of the Karnataka Higher Education Council constituted a committee on September 20 wherein the route mean square or RMS method was used to calculate the difference in the average marks scored by the candidates of 2022-23 and candidates of 2021 (Covid-19) in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

As per the normalization procedure, the qualifying marks of 2021 PU batch students shall be deducted by an average of 6 marks in physics, 5 marks in chemistry and 7 marks in mathematics that results in a total deduction of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks. According to the expert committee, after normalization, using the basis of 50-50 of QE and CET marks for evaluating the repeaters or Covid-19 batch students, might affect the ranking of post covid batch or fresher batch students to some extent. Therefore, to safeguard the interest of post covid batch students, the seats in IT related branches in colleges as per previous years preferred selection of seats will be increased to 10 per cent.

The HC also observed that the counsel representing the repeaters failed to prove the discrepancy in the proposal by the expert committee.

After a single judge bench, justice Krishna Kumar, on September 3 allowed the petition of the KCET repeaters and ordered a revaluation of KCET rankings by considering 50 per cent of qualifying exam (QE) marks and 50 per cent of CET marks, the state government filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court before a two-judge bench. The state government stated that, considering 50 per cent of QE marks for repeaters will be unfair for over 1.75 lakh freshers.