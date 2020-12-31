Karnataka govt writes to AICTE seeking time till January 15 for CET admissions

KCET admission 2020: The Karnataka government has written a letter to the chairman of AICTE seeking time till January 15 to complete the admission process for all professional courses under the Common Entrance Test, CET. The letter by Deputy Chief Minister C.N.Ashwatha Narayana mentioned that one more round of counselling is required to provide an opportunity to fill vacant seats.

There are requests from the students to conduct one more round of counselling so that they can be given a last chance to elect the courses leftover. Further, the Karnataka Unaided Private Education Colleges Association has requested to extend the date up to January 15 for admissions to the engineering and architecture courses, the minister explained in his letter. The last day for CET admission was December 31, as per the earlier circular.

In KCET, as many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam. In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed.